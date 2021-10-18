-
A croquet set, a nail gun, a podcast microphone and a sparkly purple record player. These are some of the objects available to rent through the Newark…
-
State and local officials are celebrating progress in the construction of a library in Middletown. The new $25 million Appoquinimink library got its top…
-
The Southern New Castle County Library ceremonially broke ground Thursday. State and County officials joined community members to celebrate construction…
-
New Castle County libraries will now offer a curbside pickup program for those wanting to check out books, movies and more. Starting Tuesday, patrons can…
-
Sussex County libraries are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, internet access at those locations is still available. The county’s fourteen…
-
Southern New Castle County residents will have to wait a little longer for the new library planned there.But even though the library will now open in 2022…
-
Delaware’s 41st annual Summer Library Reading Program is kicking off throughout the state. According to officials, Delaware libraries host the longest…
-
Delaware Public Media recently reported on renowned artist and children’s book author and illustrator Kadir Nelson's work being on display at the…
-
Public libraries across the state are hosting programs that get kids reading—and rapping— as part of the Summer Library Challenge. Roughly twenty kids…
-
In the library, silence is a time-honored tradition.But at the New Castle County Library's Brandywine Hundred Branch, there’s a soft hum of sewing…