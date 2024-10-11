© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Libraries in the First State are bouncing back from a recent hack

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 11, 2024 at 6:55 PM EDT
The Appoquinimink Library added 25,000 new books to the shelves at the new location.
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
The Appoquinimink Library added 25,000 new books to the shelves at the new location.

After being hacked three weeks ago, libraries in Delaware are slowly recovering.

Libraries throughout the state were hacked on Friday, September 20 by ransomware which is a type of malicious software that prevents you from accessing computer files, systems, or networks.

It demands you pay a ransom to return to normal.

The investigation into the hack is ongoing, but Wifi is back up and running and the Delaware Library Catalog remains unaffected according to Rony Baltazar-Lopez – Director of Policy and Communications for the Delaware Department of State.

In an email, he says that public access to PCs will take a bit longer.

As recovery efforts continue, Delaware Libraries asks you to check with local library staff for assistance with services at the library.

Delaware Libraries on its website says eMedia services are also available despite last month’s hack.
Tags
News librariesDelaware Division of Libraries
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry