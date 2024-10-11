Libraries in the First State are bouncing back from a recent hack

After being hacked three weeks ago, libraries in Delaware are slowly recovering.

Libraries throughout the state were hacked on Friday, September 20 by ransomware which is a type of malicious software that prevents you from accessing computer files, systems, or networks.

It demands you pay a ransom to return to normal.

The investigation into the hack is ongoing, but Wifi is back up and running and the Delaware Library Catalog remains unaffected according to Rony Baltazar-Lopez – Director of Policy and Communications for the Delaware Department of State.

In an email, he says that public access to PCs will take a bit longer.

As recovery efforts continue, Delaware Libraries asks you to check with local library staff for assistance with services at the library.

Delaware Libraries on its website says eMedia services are also available despite last month’s hack.