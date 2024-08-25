Lewes Public Library hosts creative writing conference

The Lewes Public Library hosts its 17th annual Creative Writers’ Conference this weekend.

The library hosted an evening of readings Friday ahead of the conference Saturday, featuring stories, excerpts and poems by workshop presenters.

Workshops, roundtables and writing sessions are led by six presenters and cover topics like how to write from the perspective of a child, collaborative poems and how to tell a story using fragmented pieces like letters and journal entries.

The pandemic caused a drop in attendance, but numbers have been building up since, with about 100 people registered for Saturday’s conference.

Lewes Public Library’s adult program coordinator Rebecca Lowe said it’s a way for writers to connect and grow together.

“We have a huge writers community here, people who are always looking to be able to hone their craft, to be able to better their writing, and it's an opportunity to be able to do that,” Lowe said.

Lowe said she is looking forward to the keynote conversation with Rehoboth-based novelist Ethan Joella.

“He is kind of a local boy who's made it in the big leagues,” Lowe said. “He has a contract with Simon and Schuster… So it'll be really great for writers in the area to hear from someone, especially someone local, who has actually made it to that level.”

Registration has closed for this year’s event, but those interested in next year’s conference can check Lewes Public Library’s website in the late spring.