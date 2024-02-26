Microchipped books and self-checkout kiosks come to Colonial School District libraries

Colonial School District libraries are now all high tech.

The district installed Radio Frequency Identification or RFID, and they microchipped every book in the district.

The system uses self-checkout kiosks and it helps students checkout books.

The kiosks are similar to the self-checkout cashier you might find at your local grocery store, according to Colonial Supervisor of Libraries Tom Gavin.

"Only ours work better,” said Gavin. “Ours use microchips, and what's nice about our system is that if you've ever used the grocery store kiosk a lot of times you don't scan the barcode so if you miss the barcode you have to re-scan it Since ours use microchips it's done wirelessly so it works a lot better than what you see in your neighborhood grocery store."

The district also redesigned the Pleasantville Elementary School library in New Castle, giving it an open-concept design seen at many college campuses.

"So now our students have completely new carpet, new paint, all new mobile furniture, brand new bookshelves, as well as a major investment in new books," said Gavin.

The district used a grant totaling more than $95,000 from the Delaware Community Foundation for the redesign.

The district plans to use grants to transform other school libraries.