Sarah McBride won Delaware’s 1st District state Senate seat. Her victory breaks a barrier for transgender people nationwide. Democrat Sarah McBride became…
Connecting with health resources is an issue many face in Sussex County— including LGBTQ seniors. LGBTQ community service organization CAMP Rehoboth…
A new LGBTQ festival debuts Sunday in New Castle. Organizers are calling it the first youth LGBTQ festival in Delaware’s northernmost county.“New Castle…
"Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality,” is the name of a new book from Delaware’s own Sarah McBride. Sarah says the…
The co-founder and executive director of CAMP Rehoboth and a longtime fighter for equality legislation in Delaware has died from lymphoma, according to a…
After President Trump took to Twitter yesterday to announce a ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, Delaware native and LGBTQ…
Gov. Jack Markell is pushing the nation’s LGBT population to fight hard for equal rights once President-Elect Donald Trump takes office. “You’ve got to…
Delaware’s LGBTQ community is gearing up for a possible fight to uphold their civil rights under a Trump/Pence administration.Vice President elect Mike…
A 2015 survey found that 13% of Delaware public school students self-identified as somewhere on the LGBTQ spectrum. That’s one reason United Way of…
The gay dating app SCRUFF has named Rehoboth Beach one of the world’s top destinations for LGBT travelers. The survey was based off the rankings of more…