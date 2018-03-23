LGBTQ activist Sarah McBride pens new book "Tomorrow Will Be Different"

"Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality,” is the name of a new book from Delaware’s own Sarah McBride.

Sarah says the book is about her own journey as a transgender woman.

“Told through in large part my relationship with an incredible transgender man named Andy Cray who was also an advocate working toward equality for LGBTQ people in healthcare,” said McBride

McBride is an LGBTQ rights activist, and credited with playing a key role in Delaware passing legislation in 2013 that banned discrimination on the basis of gender identity in employment, housing, insurance and public accommodations.

“I’m a Delaware native; born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. I’m a graduate of Cab Calloway School of the Arts and I’m a transgender woman. I came out as transgender during my junior year at American University down in Washington, D.C. while I was serving as student body president,” McBride said.

And in July 2016, McBride became the first openly transgender person to speak at a national party convention when she gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.



Sarah’s book tour brought her to the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington earlier this week.