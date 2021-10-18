-
A developer’s plans for the former DuPont Barley Mill Plaza office park in Greenville have cleared the biggest hurdle in their approval process. New…
-
A New Castle County Councilman is crying foul as the county moves toward a draft of a master plan for the area south of the C&D canal. The Southern New…
-
Several conservation groups have stepped in to save the historic Beaver Valley property, adjacent to the First State National Historical Park.Beaver…
-
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signed a trio of ordinances Monday addressing land use in the county.Meyer says the new laws seek to boost economic…
-
New Castle County Executive-elect Matt Meyer announced Thursday he’s nominated Richard Hall to be the county’s next general manager of land use.Hall spent…