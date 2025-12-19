Belmead Farms given greenlight by Sussex County Council

The 480-residence mixed-use plan was approved in a 3-2 decision during council’s December 16th meeting.

The development has faced public backlash, primarily over its anticipated traffic impact on the area. Opponents believe current roadways will not be able to handle the additional volume

District 3 Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum.

“I still have concerns, and they center around three critical issues: infrastructure, safety, and precedent. As the first project to be approved under the C-4 zoning district, this application is precedent setting… Reasons given for approval or disapproval of this application will be a foundation for future C-4 requests.” she said.

Also against the decision was Council Vice President John Rieley,

"I believe my colleague Miss Gruenebaum... she may actually understate the issue with traffic. The reason this project has been so difficult is because the applicant has done a wonderful job of checking all the boxes... but the one box that they are unable to check is the box that the state has to check, and that's the roadways" he said.

Rieley notes that he sees the traffic impacts as the plan's worst problem, and its otherwise-agreeable nature made it difficult to vote no.

Gruenebaum did get several amendments added before the final vote, including environmental preservation and affordable housing requirements for the developers, which she commented would make it a "far better project, in the event of its passing." before the final vote was taken.

Supporters Matt Lloyd, Steve McCarron, and Doug Hudson argue the development provides “missing middle” housing in an already dense area which aligns with the county’s land use reform working group’s recommendations.

“This application does not represent opportunities for people to retire here and reside on this property, which could be described as [the] overburdening of our resources. This application serves to provide housing for current residents of Sussex County and allows more opportunities to live where they work.” said McCarron.

Councilman Lloyd notes that he believes positioning residents close to where they work will significantly reduce its impact on traffic in the area, which influenced his yes vote.

Council President Doug Hudson also voted yes and noted the reasons his colleagues described as his reasoning.