-
Former Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan is getting another shot at playing in the NFL.Callahan signed a reserve/futures contract with the Tampa Bay…
-
Wesley College football fans still smarting from Friday night’s season opening loss to Delaware Valley can take solace in news out of Green Bay.Former…
-
Former Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan’s delayed NFL debut was a case of good things come to those who wait.Callahan started the Green Bay Packers…
-
Disappointment for former Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan Sunday night.Callahan - Green Bay’s third string QB -was slated to make his NFL debut…
-
Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan is getting a shot to play at the highest level. Callahan is making the jump from NCAA Division III to the NFL…
-
Wesley College is being honored as the top Division III football team in the East again this year.The Metropolitan New York Football Writers' Association…
-
Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan is bringing Division Three football’s version of the Heisman Trophy back to Dover.Callahan won the Gagliardi…
-
Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan is adding another honor to his resume.The record-setting senior grabbed the quarterback slot on the American…
-
Wesley College quarterback Joe Callahan made the final cut in the race for Division III football’s version of the Heisman Trophy. For a second straight…
-
For the fifth time since 2009, Wesley College saw its football season end at Mount Union. The Wolverines fell to the top-ranked Purple Raiders 56-35…