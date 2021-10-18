Jeff Bullock

-
The Joint Capital Improvement Committee is endorsing the $580 million deal leasing the Port of Wilmington to private operator Gulftainer.Delaware…
The Port of Wilmington board is recommending state lawmakers approve a 580 million dollar deal with port operator Gulftainer. Under the agreement,…
Bloom Energy is returning more than 1.5 million dollars in incentives it received for a promise to create hundreds of jobs.But the fuel cell…
State officials are once again looking for private investors to help bolster the Port of Wilmington as its infrastructure continues to age.The package…
Governor-elect John Carney (D-Delaware) will bridge the gap between administrations by holding over at least two key cabinet secretaries from his one-time…
A new state report recommending changes to Delaware’s revenue streams could produce cuts to some areas - like the corporate income tax - as well as hikes…