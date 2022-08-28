Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office

The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office.

“Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”

Welch most recently served as communications director of the Delaware Division of Small Business.

As Tourism Office director, Welch wants to create more creative ad campaigns, including short form videos like TikToks showing off the state’s scenery especially in parks, the beaches, and Wilmington.

Welch says this is a good time to be taking over as director.

"I think people are still itching to travel, having been locked down for so long and being so cautious in all of that,” said Welch. “I think people just want to get out, and one area is encouraging Delawareans to travel across the state. To drive down from Wilmington and to drive up from Sussex. So I think, yes, gas prices are still a little high, but I think people are willing to pay for the gas if they know they're going to get a great experience."

She adds reaching niche markets like Boston and Chicago has worked in the past, and she wants to continue that while trying to reach other niche markets like solo travelers.

Welch says one of the most important aspects of her new job is maintaining great relationships within the state.

"It's really important for us to really continue the great partnerships that we have throughout the state. We have an advantage, Delaware is such a small state that we're all really close, and we have really great partnerships with the other convention and visitors bureaus," said Welch.

She also wants to keep good relationships intact with hotels, restaurants, attractions, and sports venues.

The office also plans to continue partnering with businesses and municipalities in the state to heighten their appeal as tourist destinations and help their marketing efforts.