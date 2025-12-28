Can Wilmington's 311 reporting system be improved?

Wilmington City Council is calling for improvements to the city’s 311 reporting system.

The 311 reporting system is for residents to report service needs, track progress and receive timely information.

According to Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola and others, residents have complained about gaps in communication and system limitations making it difficult to follow up.

Spadola shares one such issue.

"If you put in a 311 complaint, you'll get an auto receipt, but you'll only get the ticket number. There's no information about the receipt, no address,” said Spadola. “So if you're submitting multiple tickets, and you try to follow-up on them or see the status you're not going to know what you're looking up because your auto receipt doesn't have any information on it."

Other issues include long hold times and dropped calls and the lack of a callback option for phone users.

Spadola cites one complaint from residents.

"They'll get an email saying it's resolved or closed, and with no detail of the work that was done. It would be helpful for the public to see what's actually going on in the back end or what work was done or when it's scheduled to be done," said Spadola.

The resolution calls for the city to engage the current vendor to implement improvements.

Those improvements include providing full ticket details in initial acknowledgement emails, issuing automatic status updates at key stages and sending detailed close-out emails describing work performed.

Also, introducing a callback option for 311 phone users that preserves a caller’s place in line, logs dropped calls and prevents lost service requests.

Council passed the resolution 9-0 with four absent.