Jack Walsh

-
Delaware’s minimum wage will go up to $15 per hour over the next few years. Some Delaware lawmakers have tried for years to lift the minimum wage to $15…
-
State senators repealed the youth and training wages Tuesday, undoing a bill passed by Republican lawmakers during a 2018 budget showdown. Efforts to undo…
-
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
-
A bill increasing the minimum wage in the First State is halfway to the Gov. Carney’s desk. Democrats are pushing to increase the minimum wage to $15 per…
-
Those who received unemployment benefits in 2020 will not have to report those benefits as income on state income taxes. Gov. John Carney (D) signed the…
-
More Delawareans who have criminal convictions will now be eligible for some jobs that require certain licenses.Gov. John Carney signed legislation Monday…
-
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appears to be moving forward on an audit of one charter school while declining to audit another.The legislation…
-
A bill requiring the state auditor to perform charter school audits is moving in the state Senate. It cleared the Senate Education Committee…
-
More Delaware state workers can now collectively bargain for higher wages. Gov. John Carney signed legislation Thursday allowing state workers to bargain…
-
More state workers could negotiate for wages under legislation introduced in a Senate committee earlier this week.Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Jack…