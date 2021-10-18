Inspire scholarship

-
The State Senate passes legislation aimed at strengthening Delaware’s workforce and expanding higher education opportunities.State senators approved…
Delaware Governor Jack Markell and a group of state lawmakers introduced legislation this week to allow part-time college students to access…
About one in nine Delawareans carry some form of student debt, according to a report from the White House last year. Sen. Tom Carper met with officials…
Delaware's junior Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) will join approximately 500 Delaware State University students on Saturday for the college’s 4th annual…