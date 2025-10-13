Delaware State University is seeing record enrollment for the fourth time in five years

Delaware State University is again projecting record enrollment.

DSU announced last week that more than 6,600 students now attend the university - the largest number in the school’s 134-year history. This is the fourth time in five years DSU has hit record enrollment.

The enrollment is up more than 30 percent since 2020 and more than two percent over last year.

The increase according to the university is from a spike in applications and a notable number of INSPIRE scholars.

INSPIRE is the state-sponsored full, four-year tuition scholarship for graduating high seniors in Delaware with a 2.75 GPA and commitment to public service while at DSU.

The university says more than 75 percent of incoming Delaware students are INSPIRE scholars with an average GPA of 3.57.

Gov. Matt Meyer recently signed Senate Bill 90 which expands the INSPIRE program allowing students to use their scholarship to pursue a graduate degree if they complete undergrad in fewer than the eight semesters that INSPIRE covers.

DSU is also seeing growth from its Early College School – which is now in its 11th year and serves 600 students in grades 7-12. Nearly 60 percent of those students continue on to DSU.

DSU adds final enrollment census numbers will be published at the end of the month.