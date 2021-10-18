-
Large blue and yellow dots on the hallway floors at Seaford Central Elementary School remind the young, masked students that they must continue to…
As the Indian River School District returns to fully in-person learning this summer, staff members are finding students excited to be with their peers…
The Indian River School District says goodbye to Superintendent Mark Steele this week.Mark Steele has been superintendent since 2017. He recently…
Indian River School District residents finally gave the green light to raise taxes for a new school.The district’s third attempt to fund construction of a…
Indian River School District residents are going to the polls Thursday for a referendum vote.The capital referendum seeks to raise taxes to fund…
The Indian River School District (IRSD) is hosting four public meetings in an effort to build support for their capital improvement referendum next…
As enrollment grows in the Indian River School District, residents will be asked to raise taxes to help fund a new Sussex Central High School. The…
A recent lawsuit settlement requires the Indian River School District to discontinue a special education program.The 2016 lawsuit filed on behalf of…
The Indian River School District has received three grants from the State - totaling more than $2.2 million. The grants will fund a variety of…
The Indian River School District continues to struggle with classroom overcrowding after two failed referendums this year. Indian River’s capital…