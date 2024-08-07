Indian River School District to use weapons detection system at some athletic events

The Indian River School District will use a weapons detection system at some athletic events this school year, joining several other districts that implemented similar security systems.

The district was considering this decision earlier in the year but was further encouraged to do so after a student brought a firearm to a school parking lot in March and fired several rounds.

There were no injuries but one building was hit, according to IRSD’s administrator of student services Preston Lewis.

“And that's something that we don't need,” Lewis said. “Our schools are built for the education of students, and we certainly don't want anybody in our schools or our facilities that are there to do harm to anyone that enters those buildings.”

IRSD purchased two sets of Open Gate detectors, valued at $24 thousand each, according to Lewis. The district receives money to go toward safety and security measures through grants.

One set includes two standing posts that are positioned about six feet apart and activate alarms if contraband like firearms, knives or other weapons pass through.

The company IRSD purchased the detectors from will train district employees on August 21. The training will provide a better idea of how spectators will go through the detectors at football games and other events, Lewis said.

“It appears that as long as you don't have any type of contraband on you, that would not be a problem. There'd be a steady walk-through,” Lewis said.