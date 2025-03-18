Indian River School District holds its referendum Thursday, will see staffing cuts regardless of result

The Indian River School District holds an operating budget tax referendum Thursday. Regardless of the outcome, district officials expect to make staff cuts.

The upcoming referendum seeks to raise an additional $22.5 million for operating expenses and would cost the average district taxpayer an extra $24.10 per month.

It’s the district’s first referendum since 2017. That’s about three years longer than superintendent Jay Owens said the district usually waits. He said the district has managed this far, but now it needs additional funding to handle increasing operating expenses.

“Those costs will likely continue to grow, and our revenue just is not keeping pace,” Owens said.

The referendum seeks to cover those increased operating costs and ensure the district is able to recruit and retain staff.

But regardless of how district residents vote, Owens said Indian River will need to cut some staff – including teachers.

“If we aren't able to pass, we're going to have to even take a closer look at where we can tighten ourselves to try to make sure we're in a better financial situation than we would be if the referendum were to pass.”

The cuts won’t have to be as severe if the referendum passes, Owens said.

“We're hopeful here that we can continue to operate at a level that we want to be able to operate to be efficient and provide the best experience for our students.”