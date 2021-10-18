-
Poor neighborhoods are often hit harder by natural disasters — and struggle more than wealthier ones to recover.The historic flooding from the remnants of…
The City of Wilmington continues to support residents hit by the catastrophic flooding brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It's now offering…
Wilmington’s Hagley Museum and Library has reopened after cleaning up flood damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this month.Executive…
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
The state and City of Wilmington announced additional resources Wednesday for people affected by last week’s record flooding from the remnants of…
A recovery center Tuesday in Northeast Wilmington aimed to help those affected by last week’s catastrophic flooding. Some residents left…
Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
The temporary shelter at the Police Athletic League in Wilmington for residents displaced by Thursday's flood closes 8 p.m. Friday, according to the…
Portions of Wilmington get hammered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.Wednesday’s storm pushed the Brandywine Creek over its banks throughout the city,…