HUD offers help to Ida flood victims in Delaware

Disaster assistance related to housing is now available for Delawareans affected by the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

President Biden recently approved Delaware’s major disaster declaration for the Ida flooding that devastated some areas of New Castle County last month.

This brings federal funding, on a cost-sharing basis, available to the state, eligible local governments and some nonprofits for emergency work, repairs and future flood mitigation. But the state’s request for assistance to individuals was denied.

Now HUD is offering disaster survivors a moratorium on foreclosures for certain mortgages, as well as mortgage and rehab mortgage insurance.

Jeff Sands, a spokesperson for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, says some disaster survivors are frustrated with the situation.

“It’s still tough for a lot of people,” he said. “I’m still getting almost daily phone calls from individuals as well as nonprofits and businesses that are in need of assistance, and there’s definitely some confusion about what help they’re eligible for, what they can get.”

Sands encourages flood survivors to look into loans available through the Small Business Administration for homeowners to repair or replace their homes and for renters to replace belongings.

“You hear something like there’s a major disaster declaration, and you think that it opens up all these different avenues to be able to provide help,” Sands said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of nuances to it. It’s complex.”