Major disaster declaration approved for Ida flooding in Delaware

President Joe Biden approved Delaware’s major disaster declaration for the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida last month.

The designation brings some federal funding to help with recovery.

State officials say their requests for public assistance and assistance from the Small Business Administration were approved for New Castle County, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding was approved statewide.

This can help the state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits, pay for emergency protective measures and repair or replacement of facilities.

Delaware’s request for direct assistance to homeowners and renters affected is still being reviewed.

State and local government agencies and eligible nonprofits can submit projects to the state through DEMA’s website .