Delaware Headlines

Major disaster declaration approved for Ida flooding in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Sophia Schmidt
Published October 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT
Ida_flood_northeast_wilmington.jpg
Sophia Schmidt
/
Delaware Public Media

President Joe Biden approved Delaware’s major disaster declaration for the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida last month.

The designation brings some federal funding to help with recovery.

State officials say their requests for public assistance and assistance from the Small Business Administration were approved for New Castle County, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding was approved statewide.

This can help the state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits, pay for emergency protective measures and repair or replacement of facilities.

Delaware’s request for direct assistance to homeowners and renters affected is still being reviewed.

State and local government agencies and eligible nonprofits can submit projects to the state through DEMA’s website.

Businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters can apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance online or by calling 1-800-659-2955.

Sophia Schmidt
Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native. She comes to Delaware Public Media from NPR’s Weekend Edition in Washington, DC, where she produced arts, politics, science and culture interviews. She previously wrote about education and environment for The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, MA. She graduated from Williams College, where she studied environmental policy and biology, and covered environmental events and local renewable energy for the college paper.
