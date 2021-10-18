-
There aren’t currently any wind turbines off Delaware's coast, but a University of Delaware researcher’s work suggests having some could do more than just…
Once again, one of Delmarva leading chicken producers is stepping up to help victims of a hurricane.Seaford based Allen Harim plans to send 40-tons of…
Officials from Delaware’s Emergency Management Agency have praised the state’s level of preparedness in the event of a major storm like Hurricane Harvey…
A group from Brandywine Valley SPCA is heading to Texas Wednesday and Thursday to assist hurricane relief efforts involving displaced animals.10…
The Delaware National Guard continues to offer its support to relief efforts in Texas as that state cleans up following Hurricane Harvey and the flooding…
As Texas copes with the unprecedented flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, Dover International Speedway and Dover Downs Hotel & Casino is among those…
First State gas prices continue to spike in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. AAA Mid-Atlantic says Harvey’s impact on Gulf Coast oil refinery production is…
Delmarva’s $3.2 billion poultry industry is joining Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.Allen Harim spokeswoman Cathy Bassett and a driver are bringing a…
The Delaware National Guard has joined Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.The Delaware Guard sent one of its a C-130 aircraft to Texas to help support…
As rain continues to fall in Texas and the city of Houston fills up with water, members of the University of Delaware Disaster Research Center plan to…