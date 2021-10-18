-
A long-awaited new restaurant inside Wilmington’s historic Hotel du Pont is set to open its doors next week. The old Green Room at the Hotel du Pont was…
-
The name of the new French-themed restaurant replacing the Hotel du Pont’s Green Room this spring is now public.It’s “Le Cavalier at the Green Room” - a…
-
There’s still time to dine at the Hotel Du Pont’s iconic Green Room in Wilmington. The restaurant was slated to close January 1 for major renovations to…
-
Changes are coming to the Hotel Du Pont’s famed Green Room in Wilmington.After over 100 years of service, the restaurant’s last day before undergoing…
-
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) plays its final Chamber Series concert of the season next week in Wilmington. The symphony’s executive director Alan…
-
DuPont announced Tuesday it’s has agreed to sell the historic Hotel du Pont in downtown Wilmington to the Buccini/Pollin Group. Under the agreement, the…