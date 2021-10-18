-
New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
-
Many searching for rental housing are coming up short as rent prices surge.Staff at New Castle County’s Hope Center are focused on helping those…
-
It’s been the better part of a year since the hotel-turned-homeless-shelter owned by New Castle County opened. Now its focus is shifting. When it opened…
-
Delaware lawmakers debated new protections for renters in the state Monday. The state’s African American Task Force approved a couple recommendations…
-
The annual count of Delawareans experiencing homelessness is way up from last year. The yearly Point in Time count of Delawareans experiencing…
-
The hotel-turned-homeless-shelter in New Castle began taking its first referrals through the state last week. The New Castle County Hope Center’s first…
-
A temporary COVID-19 unit for the general public is in place at a Milford nursing home. It’s an effort to open up space in hospitals as capacity is tested…
-
Just weeks after New Castle County settled on the property, the old Sheraton hotel along I-95 in New Castle is open as an emergency shelter. The County…
-
New Castle County officials offered new details Tuesday on their plan to turn a hotel into a homeless shelter.New Castle County cast the winning bid for…
-
New Castle County government has won the auction for a hotel along I-95. The County plans to turn it into a homeless shelter. The County won the auction…