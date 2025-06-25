Sussex County Council approves permit for Tharros Village and its residents experiencing homelessness

Sussex County Council approves a zoning permit 3-2 at its June 17 meeting for Tharros Village and its residents experiencing homelessness.

Tharros volunteers expect to have residents move in the week of July 7.

The village was set up last fall on Route 1 outside of Lewes. State officials approved the 28-tent site, which allows residents to govern themselves according to a list of policies put together by residents and volunteers.

Under Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration, state officials pushed Tharros to seek county approval and oversight.

Council member Jane Gruenebaum voted in favor of the permit.

“One can say one small project for mankind, I suppose,” Gruenebaum said. “But one small project, conditional use, limited time. Is it a perfect solution? No, is it the ultimate solution? No. Is it going to cure our problem of [homelessness]? No, but that's not what this hearing is about.”

Former residents are currently living in encampments, according to Tharros volunteers. The council members who voted in favor of the permit say they see Tharros as a starting point to address homelessness in Sussex County.

Last year’s site had a dumpster, porta potties, showers and food provided by volunteers and donors. Beebe Healthcare workers also stopped by to check on residents.

Tharros volunteers have had the same resources ready to go since their intended opening date this spring.

Council member Steve McCarron was one of the votes against approving the permit.

“I recognize the need and urgency and be supportive if there were a limit placed on the timeline…” McCarron said. “However, we cannot be guaranteed the management or security of this site without the ability to periodic review of its use.”

Council Vice President John Rieley voted in favor of the permit.

“It doesn't go far enough. Clearly,” Rieley said. “However, I will not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good, and so for the reasons given by planning zoning with the conditions they offer, I am going to vote yes.”

Council President Douglas Hudson concurred.

“I think this is a band aid for a solution that could be improved, but we have to start somewhere,” Hudson said. “This is not a perfect solution. This is a quick fix, but we don't sure have to do something to get a fix going and get it started. So I agree with planning zoning. I vote yes.”

Tharros volunteers are in the middle of preparations for the approximate July 7 move-in date. They are currently installing platforms to ensure residents stay dry upon move in.