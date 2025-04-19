Gov. Meyer signs Executive Order to combat homelessness through collaborative effort

In an effort to help end homelessness in Delaware, Gov. Matt Meyer signs an Executive Order.

The Executive Order signed last week by Gov. Meyer establishes the Delaware Interagency Collaborative to End Homelessness.

According to Meyer, this is a significant step in the commitment to ensure that every person in the community has a safe, stable place to call home.

He says the Collaborative will identify the state’s homelessness funding, programs and resources, and then consolidate them as needed.

"To bring everybody together, not to tell anyone what to do, particularly other governments that we don't have direct control over, but say, how do we collaborate together? Make sure the public dollar is being used more efficiently, and we're really providing the highest level of comprehensive service to some of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community," said Meyer.

Meyer adds the Collaborative will direct analysis and recommendations which will include an annual report on how the state can increase services and decrease homelessness.

Delaware State Housing Authority Director Matt Heckles says there’s more than one solution to help end homelessness.

"We need the ability to bring people in, off the streets and house them temporarily, but we have to make sure that all those supportive services are involved, so that they leave shelter, they leave short term housing into a permanent situation," said Heckles.

Meyer signed the Executive Order at the Hope Center - the largest full-service homeless shelter ever in Delaware which opened while Meyer was New Castle County Executive.