Wilmington City Council establishes the Homelessness Subcommittee

Wilmington City Council established a new subcommittee at its Nov. 6 meeting to continue the work of the city’s Taskforce on Homelessness.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney’s first executive order established the city’s Taskforce on Homelessness.

That 12-member group worked for months to go over research and provide a list of recommendations to the city to support people experiencing homelessness locally. The group recommended the city create a continuous funding source for homeless services and open a personal item storage facility.

It also suggested Wilmington open a city-owned park to the unhoused population and partner with a nonprofit like Springboard Delaware to open a tiny home village within city limits.

Their work wrapped up at the end of September. City Councilmember Coby Owens sponsored the resolution passed earlier this month, creating the City of Wilmington Homelessness Subcommittee.

“This is all about making sure that we understand that homelessness isn't just a housing issue,” Owens said. “It's a public health issue, it's a safety issue, but it's definitely a moral issue. And we have to lead with empathy, equity and urgency here in the City of Wilmington.”

The subcommittee exists under the Health, Environmental, Aging and Disabilities Committee and will include nine members appointed by City Council President Trippi Congo.

Members will include residents who have experienced homelessness, subject experts and Wilmington residents representing various districts, businesses and organizations assisting unhoused populations.

City Councilmember Christian Willauer co-sponsored the bill.

“I think it's a chance to build on the work that has been done, but there's so much more to be done,” Willauer said. “And I really appreciate how [Councilmember Owens] created this committee that's going to bring new voices to the table and come up with recommendations that we can move on.”

Councilmember Shané Darby concurred.

“I think a lot of times we have a taskforce who gives recommendations, and then after that, they disperse,” Darby said. “This allows for the conversation and the implementation process to have a group… to be able to provide feedback and that have the community a part of it. So I'm definitely in support.”

City Council tasked the subcommittee to write a preliminary report on findings and recommendations within 180 days of their first meeting. They must also submit a final report to the city after a year.

That includes feasibility reports on the Taskforce’s recommendations.

Council passed the resolution with 12 yeas and one absent.