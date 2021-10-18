-
The state of Delaware is giving a chunk of its federal coronavirus relief funding to local colleges and universities.The $45 million Higher Education…
A five-year grant will help two Delaware State University professors create a training program to prepare students for biomedical research careers. Dr.…
There’s renewed focus on housing in Newark in the wake of a new city law cracking down on University of Delaware students’ off-campus parties.University…
The Bond Bill committee heard from the First State’s institutions of higher education Wednesday and deferred maintenace was at the heart of their…
Delaware Tech plans to use a federal grant to help fill a shortage of automotive technicians in the Delmarva region. Del Tech got $1.97 million to build a…
A grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will help Delaware State University study ways to help more low-income students graduate and find jobs.…
The Delaware State University Board of Trustees decided to raise the school’s tuition next school year. The three percent increase means in-state tuition…
Delaware State University police continue to investigate weekend shootings on and near campus that sent three people to the hospital.DSU spokesperson…
University of Delaware President Patrick Harker is stepping down to lead Philadelphia's branch of the Federal Reserve Bank later this summer.He announced…