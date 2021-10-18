-
House lawmakers pass an amended bill to ban large-capacity gun magazines. The bill was amended to change the definition of large-capacity magazines to 20…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers are renewing their push for more gun control laws. The bills introduced this week seek to ban assault style weapons and large…
-
Legislation sponsored by State Rep. Larry Mitchell (D-Elsmere) to ban large capacity gun magazines advanced out of a House committee today Wednesday.The…
-
State Rep. Larry Mitchell is introducing legislation to ban high capacity magazines.It’s one of several gun control measures lawmakers are considering…