Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents.

After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware.

The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to implement a limited buyback program, allowing residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security is working on establishing a compensation program.

It’s only for individuals not wholesale, retail, manufacturers, and distributor business entities. The program will allow for anonymous relinquishments, but no compensation would be provided in those cases.

The state submitted draft regulations for the buyback to the Delaware Register of Regulations, and it will be available for public review and comment from September 1 through October 3.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security is tentatively planning to host buyback events in each county in mid-November. And it advises people to secure the magazines in a safe place until the dates are announced.