January 15 is the deadline to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act

If you haven’t signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act plan, time is running out.

With the deadline to sign-up fast approaching, where can you go for help?

"Delaware's free assistance navigators are Westside Family Healthcare, which operates in all three counties and Quality Insight, which offers help at the Henrietta Johnson Medical Center in New Castle County and La Red in Sussex," said Chris Haas, Senior Policy Advisor for the Delaware Department of Insurance.

She adds you can also go to state licensed insurance agents and brokers for help with enrollment.

Haas says here in Delaware and nationally the sign-up numbers are high.

"Already this year we're looking at both local and national record-breaking enrollment,” said Haas. “I think nationally, nearly 24 million consumers have selected coverage, and as of our January 8th data, we're at 51,185 enrollees here at Delaware, which is tracking more than 6, 000 enrollees ahead of last year."

Haas notes the uptick locally can be attributed to their campaign, support from the Biden administration, and having four carriers for residents to choose from.

To apply online and for more information you can go to healthcare.gov.