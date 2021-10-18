-
Delaware State University is in US News and World Report’s top 10 of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.DSU reaches the top 10 for the first…
President Biden taps Delaware State University's president to be his lead advisor on Historically Black Colleges and Universities issues nationwide. Tony…
Delawareans are playing a big role in pushing for more federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It’s HBCU week, and Delaware…
Delaware State University officials are enlisting the assistance of the state’s Congressional Delegation to get funding for historically black colleges…
Officials say the Historically Black Colleges and Universities week event in Wilmington this year connected a record number of students to higher…
Officials at Delaware State University says they hope members of Congress approve funding for historically black colleges and universities soon.Congress…
The City of Wilmington has announced a high-profile ambassador for its Historically Black Colleges and Universities week in September: Stephen A. Smith —…
President Trump vowed last week to make Historically Black Colleges and Universities an “absolute priority” of his administration. And now, HBCU leaders…
Delaware State University and the country’s other Historically Black Colleges and Universities now have a more direct connection to the White House.…
Pope Francis has made addressing climate change one of his key messages during his visit to the United States, and that message is being heard in the…