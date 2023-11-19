Agreement between DSU’s Aviation Program and United Airlines offers students path to become a pilot

Delaware State University’s Aviation Program signs a partnership agreement with United Airlines.

The partnership allows DSU Aviation students the opportunity to enter United Aviate - United Airlines’ pilot career development program.

"One allows all 100% versus 50% of our students to be a part of the United Aviate's program which gives them a conditional job offer to fly for United and of course they've got to meet the conditions of that job offer," said Lt. Col. Michael Hales, DSU’s director of aviation programs.

Those conditions include having completed at least two semesters, a private pilot certificate, medical certificate, and being in good standing at DSU.

Other conditions include having no more than three primary training failures, and also going to a regional airline and getting around 1200 hours of flight time as a pilot.

Hales says this partnership will benefit more than pilots.

"What's really significant to me about this agreement is that it sets the stage or sets the conditions for us together to walk down the path towards not just offering up our best and brightest future airline pilots that will fly for United at some point, but also opening the door for our aviation management majors those are the non-flying positions in the airline."

DSU’s Aviation Program currently has 110 professional pilot students and 47 Aviation Management majors.

DSU joins Elizabeth City State University and Hampton University as the first HBCUs to become part of the United Aviate Program.