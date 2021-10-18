greenhouse gas emissions

-
Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
-
Salt marshes, which line much of Delaware’s coast, are often thought of as “sinks” for global warming-causing carbon. But researchers at the University of…
-
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden recommitted the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement — and rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL…
-
State environmental officials took their developing plan to deal with climate change back to the public Thursday, seeking input on minimizing greenhouse…
-
Delaware recently updated its building energy codes as part of an ongoing effort to decrease gas emissions in the First State. The changes took effect…
-
A member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation is pushing for greater action on climate change from the federal government. Sen. Tom Carper introduced a…