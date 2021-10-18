-
Food Lion customers will get a chance to have a free day at the Delaware State Fair on Monday.Food Lion, the Delaware State Fair, and the Food Bank of…
The Food Bank of Delaware has hosted over 140 drive-thru pantries since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it’s now looking for ways to serve hungry…
The Food Bank of Delaware is increasing capacity for two drive-through distribution events later this week after an event Monday ran out of food minutes…
Residents of northeast Wilmington struggling with food insecurity now have another option for free, healthy food. Advocates say the community fridge that…
The Food Bank of Delaware is hitting record numbers in food distribution this year. Before the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware served an estimated…
New Castle County is directing a portion of its CARES Act funding toward organizations fighting food insecurity. County officials joined nonprofit leaders…
The Food Bank of Delaware is hosting another round of mass drive-thru pantries for Delawareans struggling to afford food.Delaware’s Food Bank is seeing a…