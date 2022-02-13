Bank of America makes sizable donation to Food Bank of Delaware

Bank of America makes a major donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.

The Bank of America’s $350,000 donation came through its employee booster initiative.

The company gave $100 for every bank employee who received a COVID-19 booster or vaccine shot. That was in addition to a company contribution.

Bank of America President Chip Rossi said this was a national initiative by the company.

"We did that for all of the local food banks across the country. Here in Delaware Food Bank of Delaware obviously other entities," said Rossi. "We raised over 10 million dollars through our vaccination efforts in the company to support food banks across the country. Why the food banks? Food insecurity is a national problem; it's a challenge here as well."

The donation alone will provide over one million meals to individuals and families throughout Delaware.

But Food Bank President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said it means more than just money and meals.

"It means that there is an understanding and awareness and a belief in what we do, and I think we don't hurt for that here in Delaware. We know that people understand the gravity of the need. Part of what we feel like we need to do better is helping people know that we're here for them when they need us," said Kanefsky.

Kanefsky notes the donation does help raise more awareness and possibly erase the stigma of asking for help.

In Delaware, more than 114,000 people are facing hunger with almost 33,000 of them being children.