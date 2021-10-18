-
State public health officials announce the state's first case of influenza this season. Delaware’s first flu case of the 2020-2021 season involves a Kent…
This year’s flu season could be worse than usual with the coronavirus pandemic still circulating simultaneously. As coronavirus cases continue to rise in…
There are more indications flu season is getting a head start in the First State this year. The season officially begins September 30th, but Delaware’s…
The number of laboratory confirmed flu cases is “skyrocketing” in Delaware, state health officials say.Delaware’s Division of Public Health is reporting…
Widespread flu activity is plaguing the First State, as the number of lab-confirmed cases continues to rise.The state last reported 142 lab-confirmed…
A 47-year-old New Castle County man has died from the flu — the first flu-related death of the 2017-2018 season, Delaware's Division of Public Health…
A Sussex County resident is the first laboratory-confirmed case of a variant influenza in Delaware.The Delaware Division of Public Health says this first…
More Delawareans are realizing the importance of getting their children vaccinated, according to 2016 national health rankings.In 2015, nearly 70 percent…
Delaware’s Division of Public Health has officially confirmed flu cases in all three counties of the state. The first cases in New Castle County involve a…
Flu season has officially arrived in the First State.The Delaware’s Division of Public Health has its first lab-confirmed case of 2016-2017 season.It…