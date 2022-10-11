Two more flu cases bring state total to seven

Two more flu cases are confirmed in Delaware including the first pediatric flu case.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health says a 43-year-old unvaccinated Sussex County woman, and an unvaccinated child under 5-years-old in New Castle County are the two new laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu.

Both have influenza strain A, and these cases mean there’s a confirmed case in each county. The state’s case total is now seven.

DPH says the flu vaccine is recommended for Delawareans 6 months of age and older, and that it’s important to get vaccinated as early as possible since it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to protect against the influenza virus.

DPH reminds everyone that getting the flu vaccine now will provide protection during the entire flu season, and it can be administered during the same visit as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other ways to prevent spread of the flu are washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering coughs and sneezes, maintaining 6 feet of space between others, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you have flu symptoms, stay away from people in your household still feeling well and drink plenty of water and other clear liquids to stay hydrated.

You can take over-the-counter medicines to provide symptom relief, but if you suspect you have the flu, contact your doctor. More information is available at flu.delaware.gov.

If you have the flu, stay home from work, school, and other gatherings and don’t return until you’re fever free with a temperature less than 100 degrees without use of medications for at least 24 hours.