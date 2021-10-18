-
Delaware has announced its first death from the flu this season.The 56-year-old Kent County man died last week. He was infected with type-B influenza and…
State public health officials announce the state's first case of influenza this season. Delaware’s first flu case of the 2020-2021 season involves a Kent…
The Department of Correction is trying to keep the flu season from exacerbating the danger of infection in First State prisons. People haven’t had to…
This year’s flu season could be worse than usual with the coronavirus pandemic still circulating simultaneously. As coronavirus cases continue to rise in…
State public health officials announced two more flu-related deaths, bringing the total this season to nine. The most recent deaths were an 83-year-old…
Three more flu deaths have been confirmed in Delaware.The First State has now seen seven flu-related deaths this season, as of February 1.The three most…
State officials say two more people have died from the flu in Delaware, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths this season to four. The two most…
Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH) is reporting the first flu-related deaths of the season.Two Sussex County residents, one man and one woman,…
State health officials say the flu has spread to all three Delaware counties.A 26-year-old woman from Kent County and a seven-year-old boy from Sussex…
The flu has made its first appearance this season in Delaware.The Delaware Division of Public Health reports the state’s first confirmed case of influenza…