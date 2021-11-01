First two flu cases of the season confirmed in Delaware

The state Division of Public Health announced Monday two lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Delaware—the first of the 2021-2022 season.

One is a Kent County child under the age of 5, who was hospitalized with influenza strain B. The other is a 26-year-old Sussex County woman infected with strain A, who was not hospitalized.

Public health officials note neither had received this year’s flu shot.

“This first case of the flu is an excellent reminder for us to get our flu vaccine as soon as possible,” said state Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement Monday.

In the flu season just before the pandemic began, Delaware recorded more than 7,000 lab-confirmed flu cases, nearly 400 hospitalizations and 11 flu-related deaths. Last season, cases were way down—with just 26 confirmed flu cases, one hospitalization and one death.

But public health officials warn that this season could be different.

“We must not get lulled into a false sense of security with last year’s unusually low case numbers,” Rattay said. “With Delawareans resuming pre-pandemic activities, the flu is a definite threat to our health. Because hospitals and physicians’ offices are already taxed with COVID-19 cases, we must do everything we can to prevent adding more to their burden and the flu vaccine is a very good start.”

Flu shots are available to anyone over the age of 6 months and take two weeks to become effective. They can be administered at the same time as a COVID vaccine.