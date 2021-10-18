-
Delawareans with medical conditions like epilepsy, diabetes or PTSD can now have those conditions noted on their state ID or driver’s license. DelDOT…
-
New Castle County first responders saved the lives of more people whose hearts stopped beating last year than any other year on record.The county joined a…
-
Delaware is joining a federal initiative to connect first responders nationwide to a broadband data sharing network called FirstNet.The First Responder…
-
More Sussex County residents are embracing the superhero inside them, as many have downloaded a smartphone app that can help save lives. The app, called…