Five bills to increase safety and benefits for first responders signed into law

Five bills were signed into law at the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association's (DCFA) annual conference Thursday, aiming to increase the benefits for and safety of first responders.

Creating a new method for fire department fund distribution, updated background check requirements, line of duty death benefit increases and providing a Delaware flag for first responder’s next of kin were all among the bills signed.

But the bill firefighters seem most proud of is increasing penalties for people who do not move over for emergency vehicles, hoping more awareness will be brought to the safety of first responders on roadways.

Sussex County Fire Police Association President John Peterson says he’s been working to get this bill passed ever since a tragic accident happened in his jurisdiction.

“One of our officers from Lewis Fire Department was involved by being hit on a scene. The trooper wrote the man up for a ticket, and the man was literally hit and thrown into a ditch – the ticket was for $45 and two points, and we went ballistic," he said.

Peterson explains a first time offense for not moving over for an emergency vehicle has now been raised up to a $250 fine or community service equivalent in value to the fine. A second offense is $500 and any subsequent offense is $1,000.

Additionally, hitting and injuring an emergency responder with a vehicle has been brought up to a class F felony.

Peterson says he's been working on this bill the entirety of his term, and he's not stopping yet.

"As soon as this bill was signed, which is today, we are now taking it to DelDOT, and we're putting points on this ticket. So if you get pulled over with the fine, you're also getting points on your license."

DVFA President Ron O'Neal agrees the move over bill is the highlight of the legislative package, but there were also huge wins in securing additional funding for fire companies this year.

"We were very, very fortunate with this past legislative session, that we came out of Grants-In-Aid [with an increase]. We were able to get another $5 million into the revolving loan fund," O'Neal said."All those things really come about to help the volunteer fire service — all the companies up and down the state."

The Grants-In-Aid bill — Delaware's annual allocation of funding to nonprofits throughout the state — included $11.6 million for fire and ambulance companies to ensure proper maintenance and full operation of trucks, ambulances and rescue boats — 20% more than FY24.

It also included $6.4 million in $100,000 allocations to each fire company and public service ambulance company — 100% more than than FY24.

DVFA First Vice President Tom DiCristofaro says while they are excited to see fiscal increases in statewide support for fire services, finding sustainable funding sources remain a priority for the association.

“You know, we cannot continue to operate — boot drives and beef and beers— no one else has to do that. We're the only public safety entity that has to raise 52% of our own money, and that's not right," he said.

Gov. John Carney did sign a bill last month that allows each county to impose a fire protection fee to boost funding for fire companies, which could provide more stable fiscal support.