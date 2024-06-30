Delaware lawmakers pass largest Grants-in-Aid bill in history, $98.5 million for nonprofits

Delaware lawmakers pass a $98.5 million Grants-in-Aid billfor fiscal year 2025, the largest allocation to nonprofits in the state’s history.

Joint Finance Committee (JFC) Vice Chair Kim Williams (D-Stanton) notes some of the largest investments are headed to first responders.

“The Joint Finance Committee committed $11.6 million to our fire companies in statewide fire and ambulance company support to ensure the maintenance and operations of trucks, ambulances [and] rescue boats – a 20% increase above last year," she said on the House Floor.

The committee also allocated $6.4 million to provide one-time funding of $100,000 each to statewide fire companies and public service ambulances.

It also adds over $17 million for ongoing paramedic operations in all three counties and an additional one-time allocation of $1 million to each county to improve or enhance paramedic operations.

Senior center operations statewide receive $10.3 million, and $29 million heads towards various nonprofits throughout the state.

The bill heads to Gov. John Carney for approval.

The allocation supersedes his Grants-in-Aid recommendation by around $32 million after he proposed a 7.6% decrease in funding from last fiscal year.

Disclosure: Delaware Public Media will receive 250,000 from this Grant-in-Aid bill. DPM received $235,000 during the current fiscal year.

