© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware lawmakers pass largest Grants-in-Aid bill in history, $98.5 million for nonprofits

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published June 30, 2024 at 7:49 PM EDT
Joint Finance Committee Vice Chair Kim Williams (D-Stanton) presents the fiscal year 2025 Grants-in-Aid bill to the House on Sunday at Legislative Hall.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
Joint Finance Committee Vice Chair Kim Williams (D-Stanton) presents the fiscal year 2025 Grants-in-Aid bill to the House on Sunday at Legislative Hall.

Delaware lawmakers pass a $98.5 million Grants-in-Aid billfor fiscal year 2025, the largest allocation to nonprofits in the state’s history.

Joint Finance Committee (JFC) Vice Chair Kim Williams (D-Stanton) notes some of the largest investments are headed to first responders.

“The Joint Finance Committee committed $11.6 million to our fire companies in statewide fire and ambulance company support to ensure the maintenance and operations of trucks, ambulances [and] rescue boats – a 20% increase above last year," she said on the House Floor.

The committee also allocated $6.4 million to provide one-time funding of $100,000 each to statewide fire companies and public service ambulances.

It also adds over $17 million for ongoing paramedic operations in all three counties and an additional one-time allocation of $1 million to each county to improve or enhance paramedic operations.

Senior center operations statewide receive $10.3 million, and $29 million heads towards various nonprofits throughout the state.

The bill heads to Gov. John Carney for approval.

The allocation supersedes his Grants-in-Aid recommendation by around $32 million after he proposed a 7.6% decrease in funding from last fiscal year.

Disclosure: Delaware Public Media will receive 250,000 from this Grant-in-Aid bill. DPM received $235,000 during the current fiscal year.
Tags
Politics & Government Grant-in-Aid BillFY 2025 BudgetKim WilliamsFirst Responders
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich