Firefly Festival

After over a year of pandemic-related setbacks, the tourism industry expects a boom this summer, including right here in the First State.For Kent County,…
The Firefly Music Festival announced it plans to return this year.The festival’s web page is displaying September 23rd through 26th of 2021 as the dates…
The Firefly Music Festival will not be held in Dover this year because of the escalating novel coronavirus pandemic.Firefly organizers announced the…
The Firefly Music Festival’s lineup for 2020 is set. Rage Against the Machine has added Dover to the list of stops it will make this spring and summer.…
Hip-hop will take center stage again at the Firefly Music Festival in 2019.For a second straight year, rap acts will headline two nights at the Woodlands…
Fans of the annual Firefly Music Festival will have a little less time to enjoy the event in 2019.Organizers have announced next year’s festival dates. It…
The 2018 edition of the Firefly Music Festival is in the books. It’s seventh year at the Woodlands at Dover International Speedway appeared to go well,…
Dover Police are investigating a death at the Firefly Music Festival over the weekend.20-year-old Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia was found unresponsive…
Seven years in and Dogfish Head is still the brewery of record at The Woodlands. Since 2012 when Firefly Music Festival first filled the Dover air with…
Every Firefly performance for a Delaware band or musical group brings a mix of raw emotions: nerves, excitement, angst and unadulterated joy. For Amillion…