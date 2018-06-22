A look back at 2018 Firefly Music Festival

The 2018 edition of the Firefly Music Festival is in the books. It’s seventh year at the Woodlands at Dover International Speedway appeared to go well, including what appeared to be a rebound in attendance after what appeared to be a slip in numbers a year ago.

Contributor Rob Kalesse was there covering the four day event for us, checking out the local act performing, Dover based hip-hop artist Amilion The Poet, and telling us about the addition of Newark’s Rainbow Records to the already popular Dogfish Head tent – a Firefly staple.

He visited The Green this week to offer his take on this year’s event.

