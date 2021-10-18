-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is pushing a bill that aims to chip away at the opioid crisis by focusing on fentanyl. Overdose deaths have been…
-
New Castle County Police is flagging another spike in overdoses in the county this week.County police say they responded to 11 drug overdoses over the…
-
Illicit fentanyl continues to accelerate overdoses in Delaware. Last year Delaware had a record 447 drug overdose deaths. That number has been steadily…
-
A federal judge hands down prison time to a Claymont man convicted for selling large amounts of the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. Charles Crest of…
-
Delaware health officials say they expect another record year of overdose deaths in the state for 2020.The state’s overdose death rate has accelerated for…
-
Delaware State Police and several other law enforcement agencies announced the conclusion of an investigation into an illegal drug trafficking…
-
Recent data shows there are fewer prescription drugs being sold on the street in Delaware than in recent years, but it also shows an increase in illicit…
-
A drug enforcement task force has seized millions of doses worth of illegal drugs officials say could have ended up on Delaware streets. Federal and local…
-
A bill creating an opioid impact fee on drug manufacturers cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday.House lawmakers passed State Sen. Stephanie…
-
Delaware’s overdose rate rose for the sixth year in a row last year, confirming what health officials suspected.The state’s Division of Forensic Science…