Four indicted in largest fentanyl seizure in Delaware

A federal grand jury indicts four Delaware men after the largest fentanyl seizure in the state.

According to the indictment the four defendants– three from Dover and one from Middletown – conspired to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from January through May earlier this year.

The men, Dwayne Fountain, William Warren, Martin Fountain, and Durrell Patton, were also charged with other drug and gun crimes.

Dwayne Fountain is alleged to possess more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 400 grams of fentanyl, and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Dwayne Fountain and Patton are also charged with possessing guns, despite past convictions prohibiting them from doing so.

The investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Delaware State Police, and Dover Police seized over 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10 kilograms of cocaine, and over a kilogram of crack cocaine.

About 280 grams of methamphetamine and over 300 grams of xylazine, which is commonly mixed with fentanyl, were also seized.

If convicted Dwayne Fountain faces 10 years to life in prison, Warren faces five to forty years, and Martin Fountain and Patton each face up to 20 years in prison.