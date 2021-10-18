-
State and federal law enforcement officials spoke Wednesday night at the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Talleyville — which was among multiple Jewish…
-
Three alleged white supremacists arrested last week on gun and immigration charges discussed violence they hoped could incite a civil war at an apartment…
-
Three alleged members of a violent extremist group — including two living in Delaware— have been arrested by the FBI on gun and immigration charges. The…
-
Delaware’s Department of Motor Vehicles is using facial recognition technology to sift through its driver’s license database and assist with federal…
-
Delaware’s Congressional Delegation is asking the FBI for more information about the Bureau’s efforts to assist state and local law enforcement in…