-
The temporary eviction moratorium the CDC reinstated this week covers counties experiencing substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus—including…
-
Delaware lawmakers debated new protections for renters in the state Monday. The state’s African American Task Force approved a couple recommendations…
-
A new bill introduced in the General Assembly aims to give more protections to renters.The bill’s sponsors and advocates say the playing field between…
-
In their latest effort to improve the city’s rental stock, elected officials in Wilmington are pushing for landlords to be required to have business…
-
A new online system the Justice of the Peace Court is using may help prevent evictions in the First State. Delaware’s JP Court launched an online dispute…
-
New Castle County government has won the auction for a hotel along I-95. The County plans to turn it into a homeless shelter. The County won the auction…
-
New Castle County is looking to use its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a hotel. The 192-room Sheraton hotel in New Castle would be used as an…
-
Demand for rental assistance strong in Delaware, but courts have yet to see wave of eviction filingsDelaware renters with a collective rent deficit of nearly $3 million have applied for state assistance in the last month and half, according to the…
-
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…