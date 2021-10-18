-
Cleaning up water in the First State is on lawmakers’ minds this session.Delaware is close to creating trust fund to help increase spending on water…
The Croda plant where a toxic gas leak occurred in 2018 is under renewed scrutiny after an Environmental Protection Agency Office of the Inspector General…
Delaware’s Department of Agriculture (DDA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are starting a new joint effort to support cleaner water and…
The federal rollback of a controversial Obama-era Clean Water Act rule is getting mixed reactions in Delaware. The Environmental Protection Agency…
Some members of the General Assembly are urging the state to set an enforceable limit for a toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS in public drinking…
Delaware State University renewed a partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday, and expanded its scope.The initial agreement was signed…
Sen. Tom Carper is opposing a recent Trump Administration proposal that could ease federal limits on mercury pollution. The top Democrat on the…
The First State is fighting back against a decision from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding out-of-state pollution to Delaware’s air. Delaware…
The Environmental Protection Agency is poised to deny a handful of petitions submitted by Delaware in 2016 regarding harmful emissions from upwind state…
A polluted aquifer in Hockessin will get federal cleanup assistance, after being added to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Priorities…